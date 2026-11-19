Perros del Mal could be in line for a significantly larger spotlight in the coming years.

According to a new backstage report, recent creative and marketing discussions have centered around finding ways to capitalize on the momentum and attention the group has generated.

The faction has reportedly impressed officials with its recent performances, leading to conversations about expanding its presence across WWE and AAA programming.

Sources indicate that there is a concerted effort to maintain a strong emphasis on Perros del Mal within AAA, where the group has been generating considerable buzz.

At the same time, discussions have reportedly included plans to feature the faction more prominently on mainstream programming in the coming years, with the goal of establishing Perros del Mal as a legitimate tag team stable.

Those within the company are said to be particularly pleased with how the group has performed, viewing its recent success as an opportunity to build something bigger moving forward.

While no specific timeline has been revealed for an expanded role, the latest discussions suggest Perros del Mal remains firmly in the company’s long-term creative plans.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)