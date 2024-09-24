Some more details have surfaced regarding the highly-anticipated “Mr. McMahon” docuseries.

The interviews that Vince McMahon filmed for the series were before he “retired” the first time. WWE is under the belief that disclaimers would be included regarding many of the talking heads featured for interviews in the docuseries were shot before then, as to make any glowing reviews about Vince look better in hindsight.

Vince reportedly doesn’t provide much in the way of any new information regarding the controversial subjects, including those even prior to the Janel Grant situation.

A number of people who were “wronged” within wrestling were also interviewed for the project, however McMahon himself did not elaborate on virtually anything related to those issues or controversial subjects when prompted to comment during his interview.

As noted, Vince McMahon reportedly tried to buy and shut-down the docuseries from Netflix to avoid it being released. According to one source, what he was trying to back “wasn’t even that bad, especially considering the nature of the allegations against him.”

The multi-part “Mr. McMahon” docuseries premieres on Netflix starting Wednesday, September 25.

