As noted, Ring of Honor recently announced that they have signed Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis to new contracts. This came after the couple revealed the signings in an interview.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that these new full-on contracts have replaced their old agreement that was set to last through June.

It was noted that the contract is through the end of 2021 with an option for 2022.

Bennett noted after returning to the company that there was a feeling out process to make sure things worked well for both sides. After seeing that things were a good fit, both sides expressed their interest in continuing the relationship.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.