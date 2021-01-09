According to Fightful Select, Ring of Honor star Maria Manic is indeed still with the company despite not being used since February of last year.

Manic made big splashes at the Final Battle 2019 pay per view, but sustained a concussion shortly after that which caused her to miss most of 2020. The report notes that Manic was inside the ROH bubble for a recent set of tapings, but did not wrestle during that time.

The publication adds that those they spoke to in ROH says that Manic is looking happy and healthy, more so than she has in a really long time.

