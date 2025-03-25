One of AEW’s top stars, Mariah May, is at a pivotal moment in her career.

Multiple sources within AEW—including wrestlers, staff, and executives—believe that the former AEW World Champion is in the final year of her current contract. According to sources, May’s deal is expected to expire sometime this summer. It remains unclear whether her contract includes any option years.

One AEW insider expressed doubt that she signed such a short-term deal, given the substantial push she has received in the company.

Despite the uncertainty, AEW is reportedly keen on retaining May moving forward.

Speculation about her contract status has gained traction within AEW in recent weeks, particularly following her AEW World Title loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution.

As is standard practice, AEW has not issued any official statements regarding the contract status of its talent.

May’s future remains a major point of interest as fans and industry insiders await further developments, and as always, we will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

