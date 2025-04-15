New details have emerged regarding recent speculation about Mariah May potentially making the jump from AEW to WWE once her current contract expires.

Despite the growing buzz, sources close to the situation indicate that May still has “significant time” remaining on her AEW deal, making a move to WWE in the immediate future unlikely. One source suggested that her contract could run through November 2025, while another speculated that the agreement may extend even further beyond that timeframe.

May has not appeared on AEW programming since her storyline with “Timeless” Toni Storm wrapped up at AEW Revolution, where she came up short in her challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Her absence from recent events has only fueled rumors about her status with the company.

There were whispers circulating shortly after the end of her feud with Storm suggesting that May had requested a release from her AEW contract. However, those rumors were never confirmed, and as of this writing, she remains under AEW contract.

When asked about potential interest from WWE, sources within the company offered no clear answers, simply noting that May is currently signed elsewhere.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface regarding Mariah May’s future in AEW and/or WWE.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)