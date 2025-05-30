As noted, Mariah May appears to be on her way out of AEW, as her profile has been quietly removed from the company’s official roster page.

According to sources, the rising star is expected to sign with WWE shortly after her AEW contract expires.

May’s two-year deal with AEW is reportedly coming to an end, and barring any last-minute changes, she is set to part ways with the promotion. Since wrapping up her storyline with “Timeless” Toni Storm in the highly touted “Hollywood Ending” bout, there have been no major creative plans for her, leading many within AEW to assume her next destination would be WWE.

As of 1:30 PM ET on May 30, 2025, representatives for May maintained that her AEW contract had not officially expired, despite her removal from the roster section of AEW’s website.

In addition to her expected wrestling transition, May has also secured new representation for ventures outside of the ring, signaling broader ambitions beyond pro wrestling.

AEW management was reportedly well aware that May intended to move on, and WWE insiders have confirmed that the company has had its eye on her for some time. Interestingly, it came as a surprise to many within AEW that her contract did not include an option year, a common clause that allows the company to extend a talent’s tenure.

While WWE sources acknowledge a strong interest in bringing May aboard, they also emphasized that no deal can be finalized until she is fully released from her AEW obligations and legally available to sign. As of now, both sides have confirmed that no contract has been signed.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Mariah May’s future continues to surface.

UPDATE: According to Wrestle Votes, whatever WWE has offered Mariah May appears to be enough, as the deal for her to join WWE once she is contractually and legally able to, is “done.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)