– Renee Paquette, RJ City, and Harley Cameron are all absent from tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest special four-hour episode of AEW Dynamite (and AEW Collision), as they’re currently in Italy attending a wedding. Saraya is also there as part of the group.

– AEW removed Mariah May from their official roster page roughly 36 hours before her contract expired. Interestingly, Abadon remains listed several days after their deal reportedly ended.

– WWE NXT talent were informed moments before heading to the ring on Tuesday night that Mariah May would be debuting in their segment on the live broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. While she won’t be using the “Mariah May” name in WWE, she will be given a new ring name. However, WWE referred to her as “The Glamour” in a social media post, suggesting the nickname might carry over.

