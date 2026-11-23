New details have surfaced regarding Mark Briscoe’s lengthy absence from AEW television.

Briscoe has been sidelined for several months, with his last match coming against MJF in an AEW World Championship bout.

Around the time of that match, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported that Briscoe had been dealing with a legitimate injury, although the nature of the issue was not specified.

According to the latest backstage update, Briscoe has been recovering from a knee injury that required surgery.

The surgery reportedly took place during his time away from the ring, and Briscoe has been healing up in the months since.

Specific details regarding the procedure have not been disclosed, and there is currently no confirmed timetable for his return to AEW programming.

(H/T: Fightful Select)