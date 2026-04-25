A wave of WWE roster cuts continues to unfold, with new details emerging regarding the 25 releases reported earlier today.

And indications that more departures could still be on the way.

According to ongoing updates, additional names are expected, suggesting the situation is still developing behind the scenes.

One notable name tied to the fallout is Zoey Stark, who had only recently been medically cleared to return following a lengthy absence. Stark had been sidelined due to a severe injury suffered on WWE Raw in 2025, an incident that gained significant attention online at the time.

With her release now confirmed, that long-awaited in-ring comeback under the WWE banner is no longer expected to materialize.

Timing has also raised eyebrows. Several of the released talents were in Las Vegas just last week, participating in appearances and meet-and-greet events tied to WrestleMania 42 festivities.

That makes this even more surprising.

Efforts to confirm additional names are ongoing, though WWE has yet to officially verify further cuts beyond those already reported.

Meanwhile, Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, who made his first televised appearance since October earlier this week, was not among those released.

A recent social media post from Dawkins had sparked speculation, but it has since been clarified that the message was not referring to his own status.

Adding to the intrigue, multiple talents were reportedly absent from backstage at the SmackDown After WrestleMania taping on April 24, the same day the releases took place.

As for the nature of the cuts, the majority are said to be outright releases, though some individuals may instead be informed that their contracts will not be renewed.

Standard terms are expected to apply, with main roster talent receiving 90-day non-compete clauses, while NXT talent will have 30-day terms. In cases of contract expirations, deals will simply run their course without renewal.

There’s a distinction worth noting here.

WWE has previously drawn lines between releases and contract expirations, a point that became a topic of discussion in the past when similar situations arose involving talent departures, namely, the Drew Gulak situation.

This remains an evolving story, and as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)