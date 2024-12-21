Matt Cardona has been appearing at Ring of Honor (ROH) events, but he is not under contract with the promotion.

At ROH Final Battle, Cardona faced Chris Jericho in a match for the ROH World Championship but came up short. He participated in several matches and appearances leading up to the pay-per-view. However, sources confirm that he is not signed to an AEW contract.

When asked about his contractual status, Cardona jokingly responded, “I’m signed to the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.”

For those wondering if his ROH appearances signify a reconciliation with Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), it’s worth noting that Cardona is also not under contract with GCW. The promotion generally does not use contracts, with the exception of a deal involving Nick Gage.

Following the match at Final Battle, Cardona suffered an ankle injury and needed assistance to return backstage. He was later seen on crutches but remains optimistic about his recovery.

(H/T: Fightful Select)