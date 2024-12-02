“The Original BRO” is back on the scene.

Matt Riddle made a surprise appearance at the TNA Turning Point 2024 special event at WrestleCade on November 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

TNA Wrestling learned earlier that day that Trey Miguel was unable to attend due to travel issues, requiring a last-minute replacement.

According to sources, Riddle was informed shortly before the event that he might be stepping in and ultimately agreed to participate. Despite the unexpected change, TNA officials weren’t overly concerned, as they were at a convention with plenty of potential replacements available.

While TNA representatives expressed satisfaction with the live audience’s positive reaction to Riddle, they declined to confirm whether he would be booked for future appearances.

We will keep you posted.

For those interested, check out our complete TNA Turning Point 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)