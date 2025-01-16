Megan Bayne has returned to AEW.

Bayne made her comeback during the January 15 episode of AEW Dynamite, competing in the gauntlet match. Although she and AEW have been linked for a while, this marked her first appearance with the promotion in a year and a half.

AEW sources have confirmed that Bayne is under a long-term contract with the company. These sources claim she remained signed throughout her absence, though those close to Bayne previously indicated she was a free agent at one point. Efforts are ongoing to clarify her contract history, but within AEW, the belief is that she has been signed all along.

Additionally, sources suggest Bayne is expected to maintain a regular presence on AEW programming moving forward.

