Mercedes Moné’s future in AEW has become a hot topic following her recent comments about taking a break from the company.

While there’s no official word on her long-term plans, insiders believe Moné is “very happy financially, creatively, and artistically” in AEW. Both she and Jon Moxley, who also departed WWE under difficult circumstances, are expected to remain with the company for the foreseeable future.

That said, Moné’s history with WWE—including talks that went late into 2023 before she ultimately signed with AEW—means a return isn’t completely out of the question.

Moné’s AEW run has been impressive, highlighted by a record-setting 584-day reign as TBS Champion. She eventually dropped the title to Willow Nightingale at Dynamite: New Year’s Smash.

The storyline took another twist last week on AEW Collision, when Moné addressed the roster directly, stating she was “sick and tired of the disrespect” she’s felt and announced she’s taking a break “to show everyone why and how she elevated [the company], and good luck without her.”

The remarks have left fans wondering if her hiatus will lead to a return, a fresh start elsewhere, or something entirely unexpected.

“When I return, I am collecting more than just titles.” A cold, calculated warning delivered by @MercedesVarnado! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/LWhlFbxw97 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2026

