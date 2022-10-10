Mia Yim is now a free agent.

It was recently reported that Yim was likely on her way out of Impact Wrestling, and now Fightful Select has confirmed that she did not extend her contract with the company. The deal expired and Yim is now a free agent once again.

Yim returned to Impact back in May but only signed a short-term contract. She took a loss to Mickie James at Bound For Glory this past Friday night, then faced Taylor Wilde at Saturday’s TV tapings, which should air this coming Thursday.

It was noted that the door remains open for a potential return to Impact by Yim. Her time with the company was seen as positive and she reportedly worked well with the locker room.

After being released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, Yim returned to Impact on May 7 of this year at the Under Siege event. Yim is married to AEW star Keith Lee but there’s no word yet on if AEW has interest in bringing her in.

There’s also no word yet on what Yim has planned for the future, but we will keep you updated.

