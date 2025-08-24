Fightful Select is reporting that Michael Oku and Amira have not signed with AEW yet.

Speaking of Michael Oku, he was said to have been okay backstage after his scary bump on the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door kickoff show.

The stickers that The Young Bucks were wearing at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door were the actual stickers they give you at AEW shows if you’re backstage for a segment, extra or media.

The Royal Guard that were featured in Mercedes Mone’s entrance were UK indie wrestlers.

The announced attendance at the O2 Arena in London, England for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door was 18,992. This marks the largest-ever crowd for pro wrestling at the venue.