WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is standing firm on his decision to step away from WWE.

Even if it comes at a personal financial cost.

As previously reported, Foley has announced that he will not be making any future appearances for WWE and does not plan to renew his Legends deal once it expires.

The decision stems from WWE’s ties to former United States President Donald Trump, particularly Foley’s objections to the administration’s treatment of immigrants and what Foley described as Trump’s “incredibly cruel” comments directed at Rob Reiner following Reiner’s murder.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Foley’s stance is not just symbolic, it carries real financial consequences.

Meltzer noted that Foley is knowingly taking a monetary risk by distancing himself from WWE, a move that impacts both his long-standing relationship with the company and his lucrative one-man speaking tours.

Meltzer relayed a story Foley shared about a show he performed in Alabama several months ago.

After Foley posted a critical comment about Trump on social media, a significant number of ticket holders canceled their reservations on the very day of the event.

That moment reportedly reinforced the reality Foley now faces.

He understands that publicly speaking out against Trump could shrink his future audience and limit his earning potential, but Meltzer emphasized that Foley remains unwavering in his beliefs despite those risks.

Meltzer added that Foley’s decision to separate himself from WWE is particularly significant because it affects multiple revenue streams.

Merchandise sales tied to WWE, which Meltzer described as essentially “free money,” will be impacted, as will touring income.

While the exact figures Foley earns from merchandise aren’t known, Meltzer noted that Foley has historically done quite well on the road.

Addressing criticism over why Foley has not taken a similarly hard public stance against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Meltzer speculated that Foley views the stakes surrounding Trump as far greater, framing the issue as one that affects the country as a whole rather than just the wrestling business.

There’s also a personal layer involved.

Meltzer suggested that Foley’s long-standing relationship with McMahon, much like many wrestlers from that era, complicates the situation in ways that are difficult to untangle.

One way or another, Foley appears fully aware of what he’s giving up.

And has decided it’s worth it.

