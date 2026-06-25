Mick Foley’s AEW schedule is beginning to take shape following his recent signing with the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer officially joined All Elite Wrestling last month, with early reports indicating that he would be making appearances at AEW pay-per-view events as well as select television tapings moving forward.

However, Foley is not expected to be in attendance for this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026 pay-per-view in San Jose, California.

According to reports, Foley has a previously scheduled commitment for a comedy appearance in Seabrook, New Hampshire this weekend. While efforts were reportedly made to adjust those plans, the scheduling conflict could not be resolved, leaving Foley unable to appear at the cross-promotional event.

There is also said to be some uncertainty regarding Foley’s availability for at least one AEW pay-per-view later this year due to international travel commitments already on his calendar. Despite that, expectations remain that Foley will be part of several major AEW events in the months ahead.

One event Foley is currently expected to attend is AEW Redemption, the company’s inaugural July pay-per-view scheduled for July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Although Foley is advertised for a GalaxyCon appearance in Raleigh, North Carolina the day before, his current public schedule does not list any commitments on the same date as Redemption, making an appearance at the event a possibility pending travel arrangements.

Looking ahead, Foley is also expected to be part of AEW’s All In: London weekend in late August and is reportedly working to keep Wednesdays available whenever AEW requires him for Dynamite appearances.

While Foley may miss the occasional event due to outside commitments, the expectation remains that he will be involved with AEW on a regular basis, appearing at most major pay-per-view events and select television shows moving forward.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: F4WOnline.com)