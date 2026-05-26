Mick Foley’s AEW run appears to just be getting started, but fans shouldn’t expect to see the WWE Hall of Famer on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Following Foley’s surprise AEW debut at Double or Nothing this past Sunday in Queens, NY, there was immediate speculation about how regularly he would be appearing for the company moving forward.

While Foley is reportedly expected to be involved with AEW on a consistent basis, one source noted that he will not be present for Wednesday night’s Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA due to a prior commitment.

The post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite is set to take place from The Liacouras Center and will feature fallout from the pay-per-view event where Foley officially arrived in AEW.

“We are told he will be around regularly,” the aforementioned source noted about Foley’s status. “I am told he won’t be in Philly this week as he has a pre-existing responsibility that was locked in before he signed but the impression I have been given is that he’ll be a regular part of AEW programming.”

Foley first appeared during the Double or Nothing pre-show, serving as co-host before later becoming part of a major storyline angle involving MJF.

MJF delivered a low blow to Foley in a segment that helped further establish momentum for the main event later that evening. MJF would eventually go on to defeat Darby Allin to capture the AEW World Championship.

A notable debut moment for “The Hardcore Legend.”

After the event wrapped up, Foley took to social media to express excitement about officially joining AEW, making it clear he was thrilled about the opportunity.

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan also hinted that Foley could continue appearing at future company events.

While promoting July’s AES Redemption pay-per-view in Montreal, Khan suggested Foley may once again serve in a hosting role for the show.

“There’s a good chance Mick could come. He’s doing a lot of the AEW events, and I’m sure he’s going to want to be there,” Khan said. “I can’t say 100 percent for certain, but I think there’s a very high likelihood that Mick will be attending and hosting the event in Montreal.”

As of now, Foley is still advertised for a convention appearance in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 26, which could potentially impact his availability for the AEW event depending on scheduling.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)