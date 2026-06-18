Mike Santana’s future with TNA Wrestling remains a situation worth monitoring.

As previously reported, Santana’s current contract with TNA is scheduled to expire this summer. Sources indicate that his deal is set to run through mid-July, meaning the reigning TNA World Champion is now roughly one month away from reaching free agency if a new agreement is not reached.

Santana has generated interest from WWE in the past, making his contract status one to keep an eye on as the expiration date approaches.

For now, Santana remains focused on his championship reign and the challenge ahead. The TNA World Champion is set to defend his title against Nic Nemeth at TNA Slammiversary on June 28 in Boston, Massachusetts, in what is expected to be one of the marquee matches on the pay-per-view card.

With Slammiversary rapidly approaching and Santana’s contract winding down, his status could become one of the more closely watched stories in TNA over the coming weeks.

(H/T: PWInsider)