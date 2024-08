An update has surfaced regarding the status of AEW star Miro.

“The Redeemer” is reportedly back in the United States of America.

The former WWE Superstar known as Rusev had been in his native Bulgaria for some time, while remaining off of AEW television for several months.

While he is back in the U.S., it is still unclear exactly if and when Miro will make his return to the ring.

Miro last appeared on AEW television back in December of 2023.

