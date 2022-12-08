Miro has only wrestled four matches in 2022, but not due to an injury or lack of wanting to perform.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW sources have reiterated how Miro is and has been completely healthy, and he wants to actively compete. However, word is that AEW creative simply has not presented anything for the former AEW TNT Champion.

It was noted that while Miro was apparently back to being figured into creative plans this past summer, with promos that aired, that hasn’t been the case and his only four matches have taken place between June 1 and September 4.

There were plans to have conversations about Miro, but those have not happened as of now.

Miro is said to be eager to return to the ring. He has not wrestled since teaming with Sting and Darby Allin for the win over House of Black at All Out on September 4.

