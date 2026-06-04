There is a new update regarding AEW World Champion MJF after concerns emerged following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Thursday, Beyond Wrestling announced that MJF had been pulled from his scheduled appearance at Friday’s event in Cranston, Rhode Island. According to the promotion, MJF suffered a hyperextended knee during his hard-hitting Dynamite match against Rush on Wednesday night.

While the injury is believed to be legitimate, there is optimism that it may not result in a lengthy absence.

Providing an update on the situation, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that those close to the situation are hopeful the issue is not severe.

“MJF injury is legit but they’re hoping it’s not serious,” he wrote.

The change has already affected Beyond Wrestling’s lineup. In MJF’s absence, the promotion announced that both Lio Rush and Wheeler Yuta have been added to Friday’s card.

The appearance had been notable for another reason as well. MJF recently stated that the booking against Bobby Orlando would likely be his final independent wrestling match for what he described as “an extraordinarily long time,” making the cancellation particularly noteworthy.

For now, fans will be waiting to see whether the injury impacts MJF’s upcoming AEW schedule or if the reigning world champion will be able to return to action quickly.

Unfortunately @The_MJF hyperextended his knee during his match last night & is not medically cleared to travel or compete. He will not be in Cranston tomorrow night but assured me he will wrestle for Beyond Wrestling as soon as his schedule allows. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) June 4, 2026