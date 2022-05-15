Fightful Select has released an updated report on top AEW superstar MJF, and whether there have been new negotiations regarding his contract following a heated exchange with Tony Khan a couple months ago.

MJF has been stating in media interviews, and even on last week’s Dynamite, that when his deal ends in 2024 he plans on hearing offers from WWE, as he hopes to be paid big bucks for his rise in the business over the last few years.

The publication notes that there have been no current negotiations between either side regarding a new contract, nor has MJF angled for anything in particular. In fact there seems to be no indication of formal talks at this point in time, but MJF does continue to be frustrated from his argument with Khan.

Later in the report it is mentioned that MJF does not speak with anyone interpersonally backstage about his contract dispute. One sources tells Fightful that Khan is obviously willing to pay MJF comparable rates to other top stars in AEW.

There are differing opinions backstage regarding the MJF-Khan situation, with some believing MJF outperformed his contracts and others thinking that it sets a bad precedent if the contract were to be renewed or changed, even though there have been some instances where that has happened.

Finally there’s a quick note on the Cody Rhodes rumor that he was tampering or potentially reaching out to AEW talents to scout them for WWE. Fightful says they have heard nothing of that nature.

Stay tuned.