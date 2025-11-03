MJF is keeping busy outside of the squared circle once again these days.

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been expanding his resume outside the squared circle, and according to new details, he has been thriving in the process. Earlier this year, word broke that MJF had landed a role in Violent Night 2, following appearances in Happy Gilmore 2 and the critically acclaimed wrestling biopic The Iron Claw.

Those close to the situation say MJF’s filming schedule has been intense, with the AEW star spending recent months frequently traveling between AEW television tapings and Winnipeg, where shooting for Violent Night 2 has been taking place. Since AEW All Out, however, MJF has been noticeably absent from AEW programming as his Hollywood commitments ramped up significantly.

One source is reporting that production on Violent Night 2 is expected to wrap relatively soon, though there’s still no firm date on when MJF will make his long-awaited return to AEW television. Sources within the company have noted that MJF has “caught the acting bug” and has been very open about how much he’s enjoyed the filmmaking process.

While no official comeback date has been set, it was hinted that MJF’s schedule will clear up before long — meaning AEW fans may not have to wait too much longer before “The Salt of the Earth” resurfaces.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding MJF’s status continue to surface. Until then, keep up with the latest AEW News and Rumors.

(H/T: Fightful Select)