– Sources within CMLL say the promotion is extremely pleased with the recent business involving MJF, noting that last night’s event sold out and another crowd of around 7,000 fans is expected tonight.

– AEW is said to be anticipating a sellout for this year’s Forbidden Door event within the next few days.

– MLW’s planned November 15 Cicero event has been pushed back to February due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, Danny McBride’s integrated Charleston taping for November 20 has reportedly been penciled in internally for months.

