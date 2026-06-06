MJF is dealing with a knee injury coming out of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but the issue is not expected to immediately sideline him from AEW programming.

The former AEW World Champion was forced to withdraw from a scheduled appearance for Beyond Wrestling this weekend after suffering a hyperextended knee during the June 3 edition of Dynamite.

Initial fan speculation pointed to the dangerous Tombstone spot on the barricade as the cause of the injury. However, the injury reportedly occurred during a corner knee strike from Rush instead.

Despite the setback, the incident is being described as a freak accident, and there is reportedly no backstage blame directed toward Rush stemming from the injury.

For now, MJF is still expected to be featured on AEW television while the company continues to monitor the condition of his knee and evaluate his recovery moving forward.

The situation appears to be serious enough to keep him out of outside bookings in the short term, but not severe enough to remove him from AEW storylines at this time.

(H/T: Fightful Select)