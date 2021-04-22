There are rumors that Mojo Rawley was actually released from his WWE contract in early March, based on a report from PWInsider. Fightful Select now reports that the report is incorrect as they reached out to Mojo on the day of the April 15 releases, which included Mojo and 9 other Superstars, and today since the report first dropped.

As of just an hour before Mojo’s release was announced on April 15, he was still under the impression that he was with the company.

Mojo again confirmed today that he was released on April 15, not early March as rumored.

Mojo saying his “next chapter officially begins May 31” was not a hint that he’d been released earlier. The talents released on April 15 are all free to sign with a new promotion after their 90-day non-compete clauses with WWE expire on Wednesday, July 14.

