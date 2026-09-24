There is reportedly growing concern within WWE regarding the company’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Several WWE employees who regularly travel to Saudi Arabia for the company’s events have internally asked whether Crown Jewel could undergo changes, revisions or potentially be rescheduled due to ongoing regional conflicts and uncertainty surrounding travel.

The situation has reportedly generated considerable concern both backstage and at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

As of this writing, WWE has reportedly not formally addressed the matter with its staff.

Crown Jewel is currently scheduled to take place on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No official change to the event has been announced.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)