More details are beginning to emerge regarding the potential lineup for WrestleMania 42, with several high-profile matches reportedly in the works.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer shared an update on what could be shaping up for WWE’s biggest show of the year.

In addition to previously announced bouts, matches like Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu and AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch are expected to be added to the card.

“Matches that have been confirmed to us on the show or announced are the two main events, Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley for the two different women’s titles, AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the IC title, Lesnar vs. Femi, and Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu,” Meltzer wrote. “McIntyre vs. Fatu is scheduled for the 3/20 Smackdown show but it was described as something designed to heighten interest in their Mania match.”

That’s already a stacked mix of marquee names and rising stars.

Meltzer also touched on a possible direction for Seth Rollins, noting that his opponent could hinge on the health status of Bron Breakker.

“In looking at other things, Seth Rollins vs. either Logan Paul or Bron Breakker seems like a likely direction. It has not been confirmed to us on whether Breakker will be ready after hernia surgery and we were [told] the Paul & Austin Theory vs. Usos direction does not necessarily mean Paul won’t be in that match and is unrelated.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.