WWE’s upcoming tryouts continue to take shape, with several more names now officially confirmed.

WWE is holding tryouts this week in Orlando, Florida. Previously reported attendees include MMA fighter Regina Tarin, basketball player James Karnik, and strongman competitor Joshua Hillen.

Another name added to the list is Nor “Phoenix” Diana, who confirmed via social media that she has received an invitation. The 26-year-old standout from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia most recently dropped the APAC Women’s Championship to Mercedes Moné at a House of Glory event in November and also took part in Bayley’s Lodestone training camp last month.

Diana wrote the following message upon confirming her invite:

“I’m grateful for the people who helped shape this journey, especially my coach @TheShaukat @apacwrestling, and the experience I gained at #LodestoneWrestling. I trust the work I’ve put in and the process that got me here. Ready to give everything and earn my place.”

Bayley responded to Diana’s post with words of encouragement, writing, “We believe in you!”

Natalya also chimed in, adding, “I hope it goes amazing for you”

Bhupinder Gujjar has also confirmed that he will be attending the tryouts. The former TNA Wrestling talent, who is currently competing for Maple Leaf Pro, shared the news on social media.

“New Year, New opportunity,” Gujjar wrote on X.

Maple Leaf Pro founder Scott D’Amore publicly endorsed Gujjar as well, writing:

“I met Bhupinder within days of him moving to Canada. He is a class act and a quality person who contributed in @bcwonline, @ThisIsTNA, @MapleLeafPW, and every locker room he’s been in. If @WWE gives him a chance, he will be a valuable member of @WWENXT, @WWNEVOLVE, or wherever he lands.”

Gujjar was voted TNA’s “One to Watch in 2023” and saw his contract expire at the end of 2024. He did not return to the company afterward, finishing up with the promotion at the October 27, 2024 Detroit tapings. His final match saw him team with Jack Price in a loss to Jake Something and Alex Hammerstone.

Independent standout Starboy Charlie has also confirmed his invitation to the WWE tryouts.

Charlie has competed for several notable promotions, including GCW, DEFY, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Most recently, he teamed with Jack Banning and Titus Alexander in a loss to The Opps at the March 5, 2025 AEW Collision tapings in Sacramento.

