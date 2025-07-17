– There’s increasing chatter within the industry that one or two WWE main roster talents could be making a surprise appearance at TNA Slammiversary 2025, set for this Sunday. As noted, there have been a lot of teases for AJ Styles appearing, and current champions such as Trick Williams and Jacy Jane have matches already advertised for the show.

– TNA Wrestling has announced that all floor seats are officially sold out for this Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The event is expected to draw TNA’s largest U.S. crowd ever, and is already confirmed to be the company’s highest-attended show in over a decade.

