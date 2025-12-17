An unexpected title change on NXT wasn’t part of the script.

During the December 16 episode of WWE NXT, Thea Hail defeated Blake Monroe to capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship. However, multiple NXT sources have since confirmed that the title change was not planned.

The finish of the match sparked immediate confusion.

Hail scored a pinfall following a springboard senton, with the referee counting three despite Monroe getting a hand, but not her shoulder, off the mat before the count was complete.

Adding to the uncertainty, there was a noticeable delay before Hail’s music hit, signaling that something had gone awry.

Behind the scenes, the situation reportedly triggered a scramble backstage.

Sources indicate that Blake Monroe was originally set to retain the championship, and creative plans were already in place that specifically did not involve Thea Hail holding the title.

That forced WWE to pivot on the fly.

The unplanned finish is said to have caused ripple effects across multiple storylines, impacting creative plans that had already been mapped out for the coming weeks.

Adjustments reportedly began immediately after the match, with further changes being implemented as early as later in the night, as WWE is taping an additional episode of NXT due to the holiday.

One source noted that the priority backstage wasn’t assigning blame, but rather making rapid changes to keep ongoing storylines on track.

More details are expected to emerge as WWE continues to sort through the fallout from the botched finish.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding this wild story continue to surface.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 12/16/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage News On Who WWE Considers To Be Next Crop Of Top Main Roster Superstars Currently In NXT

OMG 😱😱😱 THEA HAIL IS THE NEW NXT WOMEN'S NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/ei9sgjyZAa — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) December 17, 2025