Following the November 19th edition of NXT, photos circulated on social media of PROGRESS Women’s World Champion Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Molly Spartan in the crowd at the taping.

Multiple sources in both British Wrestling and NXT confirmed that the trio were “just visiting for now.” Rhio is currently in Orlando for her U.S. tour, working under a visa provided by PROGRESS, as previously reported.

Rhio has prior connections to WWE, having participated in a tryout and being part of the UK talent group invited to WWE Clash at the Castle earlier this year. Mayfairs is a former member of the NXT UK roster, while Spartan is a notable figure in the Scottish wrestling scene and is married to NXT’s Wolfgang.

Both Rhio and Mayfairs also competed in AEW events earlier this year, with Rhio appearing at All In and Mayfairs at Collision.

Regarding inquiries about European talent receiving WWE ID deals, no offers have been reported as of this writing, and no talent has been identified for such deals at this time.

