WWE has reportedly made another round of internal staff cuts, with the latest layoffs said to impact employees working behind the scenes in the company’s social media and digital departments.

According to a new report, multiple backstage staff members were let go last week. While only between two and four departures have reportedly been confirmed at this point, the report noted that the total number of affected employees is believed to be significantly higher.

The identities of those released have not been made public, and it was stated that “many” additional layoffs are believed to have taken place beyond the handful of confirmed exits.

The latest wave of cuts comes approximately two months after WWE underwent a series of roster changes that saw several on-screen talents depart the company.

(H/T: PWInsider)