Rey Fenix appears to be on the verge of joining WWE, with multiple sources indicating that his signing is imminent.

The former AEW star recently secured his release from the promotion, paving the way for what many expect to be a high-profile move to WWE. While it has yet to be officially confirmed, all signs point to Fenix joining the company in the near future.

According to sources close to the situation, Fenix is set to undergo WWE’s standard medical evaluations soon—a strong indicator that negotiations are nearing completion, if they aren’t finished already. Typically, these medical assessments take place in the final stages of contract signings, suggesting that the Lucha Libre sensation is just steps away from officially becoming part of WWE’s roster.

Further fueling speculation, WWE’s merchandise department has reportedly already started brainstorming and developing potential product lines featuring Fenix. This proactive approach indicates confidence within WWE that his signing is not just likely, but almost inevitable, barring any last-minute complications.

Fenix made a name for himself in AEW as one-half of The Lucha Bros alongside his tag-team partner, Penta El Zero Miedo. The duo established themselves as one of the premier tag teams in professional wrestling, capturing multiple championships and delivering countless show-stealing performances. His former Lucha Bros and Death Triangle partner, now performing as Penta in WWE, has already found success after making the jump to the company, thriving on the Raw brand. Given their history and chemistry, fans are already speculating whether WWE will reunite the two under its banner.

In addition to the medical evaluations and merchandise preparations, sources indicate that WWE’s creative team has already begun crafting ideas for Fenix’s highly anticipated debut. This suggests that the company has long-term plans for the high-flying star, possibly integrating him into a storyline immediately upon his arrival.

With his unique blend of athleticism, high-flying prowess, and lucha libre pedigree, Fenix has the potential to make a significant impact in WWE. While an official announcement has yet to be made, all indications suggest that it is only a matter of time before he steps into a WWE ring. Stay tuned for further updates as this developing story unfolds.

(H/T: Fightful Select)