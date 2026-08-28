More details have emerged regarding the injury Mustafa Ali suffered at TNA Lockdown.

Ali suffered fractured ribs and a punctured lung during his match against Jason Hotch at Sunday’s pay-per-view. While there had been speculation that Ali was injured when Hotch dove from the cage onto him and through a table, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reports that was not the spot that caused the injuries.

Instead, Alvarez stated that Ali was hurt during a more routine moment in the match.

“Apparently whatever it was that resulted in Ali fracturing his ribs and puncturing his lung,” Alvarez wrote. “It was NOT the high cross spot off the top of the cage. It was, as is often the case in wrestling, just some random bump in the match.”

Despite the injuries, Ali remained involved in TNA programming this week. He appeared via video from a hospital bed on Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact, where he offered Hotch an opportunity to rejoin Order 4.

There has been no indication that Ali will be forced to vacate the TNA International Championship as a result of the injury.

Ali did confirm on Friday that the injuries will impact his immediate schedule. He announced that he has been forced to withdraw from upcoming bookings in Melbourne, Australia, and Glasgow, Scotland.

No timetable for Ali’s in-ring return has been announced.

JASON HOTCH CROSSBODY OFF THE CAGE TO MUSTAFA ALI THROUGH A TABLE!!!#TNALockdown pic.twitter.com/FjENtD2EOh — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 23, 2026