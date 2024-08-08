Mustafa Ali is officially done with TNA for the time being.

According to Fightful, the former X-Division Champion has officially parted ways with the promotion. This lines up since last week Ali shared a farewell message to the X-Division on social media following his loss to TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. However, it wasn’t immediately clear if this meant the end of his run with TNA altogether.

Ali initially revealed his move to TNA in January as part of his post-WWE “world tour,” which also included appearances in NJPW, GCW, Deadlock Pro, and Prestige Wrestling, among others. He made his TNA debut at February’s No Surrender event, where he captured the X-Division title by defeating Chris Sabin.

Over the course of his time with TNA, Ali competed in 20 matches, defending the X-Division title eight times across both TNA and various independent promotions. His reign as champion ended when he lost the title to “Speedball” Mike Bailey at July’s Slammiversary.

Despite leaving TNA, Ali remains active on the indie scene and has bookings scheduled through November, including a trip to Australia.