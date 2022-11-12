Mustafa Ali was announced for the WWE SmackDown World Cup on Friday night, along with 7 blue brand Superstars, but word is that he is not a full-time SmackDown roster member just yet.

Ali is currently working a program on RAW with WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, and last night’s World Cup announcement led to speculation on WWE possibly moving him over to SmackDown. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes how sources have confirmed that Ali is still a member of RAW, and is supposed to work both shows during the three-week tournament.

There’s no word yet on why Ali was chosen for the tournament instead of a SmackDown Superstar. It was reported earlier on Friday how Rey Mysterio was set to be a tournament competitor, but WWE ended up replacing him with Ali.

Ali, who is still listed as a RAW Superstar on the official WWE website roster, took to Twitter and commented on representing Pakistan in the tournament.

Ali will face Ricochet in a first round match next Friday night. You can click here for full details on the tournament after night one, along with footage and a look at the World Cup trophy.

incredible opportunity. proud to be american. proud to be indian. and proud to be representing pakistan in this tournament! pic.twitter.com/roNxyAMnNz — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 12, 2022

