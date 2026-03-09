All Elite Wrestling has officially launched a new digital platform designed to expand access to its content globally.

AEW announced on March 9 the debut of MyAEW, a new streaming hub developed in partnership with Kiswe. The platform introduces multiple viewing options for fans around the world, including both free and paid tiers depending on region.

One of the key features is a free FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channel that will stream AEW programming continuously. This channel will be available in most international markets, with the exception of Canada and Mexico.

For viewers looking for live weekly programming, a monthly subscription priced at $8 will provide live broadcasts of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision. That option will be available outside the United States, Canada, India, and Mexico.

There is also a higher-tier $20 monthly subscription for those same territories.

That package includes AEW pay-per-view events, Ring of Honor pay-per-views, and weekly ROH television programming.

Annual subscription options are available as well.

Fans in regions outside the United States, Mexico, and India will also have the option to purchase AEW pay-per-view events individually through the platform without needing a subscription.

Internally, AEW sources have indicated that the launch of MyAEW is primarily focused on expanding the company’s international distribution footprint.

Notably, the rollout of the new service will not impact AEW’s existing media agreement with HBO Max.

Meanwhile, AEW Plus will continue to remain available on Triller, though the MyAEW platform will offer a large portion of similar content moving forward.

Welcome to MyAEW! For international AEW fans, here's a peek at what's in store for you with an entirely new world of All Elite Wrestling. Head over to https://t.co/W6kgGcOyNx to sign up now – including the "Watch AEW" FAST channel available for free around the globe! pic.twitter.com/SmtHJY427v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2026

