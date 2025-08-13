There has not been much movement in terms of updates regarding the ongoing situation surrounding Naomi and WWE.

Specific details regarding the reason behind Naomi not being given medical clearance on Monday, and ultimately being pulled from her advertised WWE Women’s World Championship defense on WWE Raw against IYO SKY on the August 11 episode from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, are being kept extremely quiet among those ‘in the know’ in the company.

As noted, there has been reports claiming she will likely not gain medical clearance in time for her scheduled title defense against Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris 2025 premium live event, which is scheduled for August 31 at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

There have been rumors within the pro wrestling community online regarding the reason behind Naomi’s hiatus being because she is pregnant, however those should be taken strictly as rumor until reported otherwise.

“There is definitely a rumor going around in WWE about what’s going on with Naomi, and like it’s being talked about by people there, and if it is, in fact, what’s going on, she is going to be out for a long, long time,” Bryan Alvarez stated on Wrestling Observer Live regarding the Naomi situation.

We will keep you posted as updates regarding Naomi’s WWE status continue to surface.

BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw. Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story. — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2025

