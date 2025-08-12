An update has surfaced regarding WWE Superstar Naomi.

As noted, the WWE Women’s World Champion was pulled from her scheduled title defense on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw after being announced as not medically cleared to compete.

One source is reporting that Naomi was physically backstage at the Videtron Centre in Quebec City prior to the show, confirming that the situation was not travel-related. The exact reason for her removal was reportedly kept under tight wraps, with even many in the locker room left in the dark. It’s unknown whether she remained backstage once Raw went live on Netflix.

Just hours before showtime, WWE officially scrapped Naomi’s planned championship defense against former champion Iyo Sky. Later in the night, the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Corey Graves suggested that the champion could be sidelined for weeks, potentially jeopardizing her scheduled WWE Women’s World Championship defense against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025.

Naomi’s status comes at a crucial time in her reign, which began when she successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the WWE Evolution premium live event in July, getting pushed as one of the top women on the WWE Raw brand in the process.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the status of WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi continue to surface.

BREAKING NEWS: Naomi is not medically cleared to compete and therefore her scheduled match against Iyo Sky will not take place tonight on Monday Night Raw. Tune into tonight for continuing coverage on this developing story. — WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2025

