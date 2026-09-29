Naomi could be nearing a return to WWE.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion has been away from the company for more than a year after stepping away from the ring due to her pregnancy. Naomi later gave birth to her first child with husband and fellow WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso.

According to a new report, WWE is currently making preparations for Naomi to return in the near future. No specific timetable has been given, however, and there is no word yet on what WWE may have planned creatively for her once she is back.

Naomi last competed at WWE SummerSlam 2025, successfully defending the WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match.

Just days later, Naomi and Uso appeared on a bonus episode of Stephanie McMahon’s “What’s Your Story?” podcast, where Naomi announced that she was pregnant.

Naomi subsequently stepped away from WWE competition, and while an exact return date remains unknown, the latest report indicates that preparations are now being made for her comeback.

(H/T: False Finish)