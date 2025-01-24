An update has surfaced regarding the rumored WWE return of Nikki Bella.

Following an initial report about “significant discussions” between WWE and Nikki Bella regarding a potential return, TMZ has confirmed that “conversations are underway.” Bella has reportedly already started training in anticipation of an agreement being finalized.

The talks are said to have started recently, sparked by Nikki’s appearance at the Netflix premiere of Raw, which generated significant excitement among fans.

Additionally, PWInsider.com reported that after the January 6 episode of Raw in Los Angeles, California, the general belief in the women’s locker room was that Bella’s return was imminent.

It’s expected she will head to the WWE Performance Center soon, although as of yesterday, she had not yet been seen there. According to TMZ, while there’s no set timeline for her return, WWE is likely to move quickly to finalize the deal, and her return to the company is expected in the very near future.

We will keep you posted as additional details regarding Nikki Bella’s rumored WWE return continue to surface.