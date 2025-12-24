A long-rumored Hulk Hogan documentary project is officially moving forward at Netflix.

During an appearance on The Varsity podcast with John Ourand, Netflix Vice President of Sports Gabe Spitzer confirmed that a docuseries centered on the WWE Hall of Famer is among the streaming giant’s upcoming slate.

The Hogan project was mentioned alongside documentary plans focusing on other major sports icons, including Mike Tyson and Deion Sanders.

News of the series surfaced again following Hogan’s death in July, when Puck News reported that the project had already been in development for some time.

According to the report, work on the Hulk Hogan docuseries began in 2024, with a significant amount of footage captured before his passing.

Matthew Belloni of Puck detailed the situation in a post following Hogan’s death:

“The Hulkster died mid-documentary: Hulk Hogan, who died today at 71, will be remembered for mainstreaming pro wrestling and bringing down Gawker,” Belloni wrote. “He also left behind an unfinished docuseries on his life that Netflix has quietly been working on since last year, per sources. Director Bryan Storkel and producer Connor Schell’s Words + Pictures have been collaborating with WWE and Hogan on the multipart series, which will include more than 20 hours of new interviews with Hogan that were shot before his passing. There’s no release date yet.”

More than 20 hours of newly filmed interviews with Hogan were reportedly completed prior to his death, giving the project substantial firsthand material to work with despite the timing.

The docuseries also comes amid a deepening relationship between WWE and Netflix. The streaming service currently airs WWE Raw every Monday night, and a new season of the behind-the-scenes series WWE Unreal is scheduled to premiere on January 20.

For Netflix, Hogan’s story appears poised to become another centerpiece in its expanding lineup of high-profile sports documentaries.

Hulk Hogan passed away at age 71 back on July 24.

