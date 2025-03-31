The Renegade Twins and Mercedes Moné have long expressed interest in collaborating, and there is growing optimism that Charlette Renegade could make her return soon. She has been sidelined for the entirety of 2024 in AEW/ROH.

Several live attendees at this week’s AEW Dynamite reported difficulties in hearing the promo segments. Sources indicate that AEW is aware of the audio issues.

AEW officials were reportedly pleased with how this week’s Collision unfolded, as well as the attention generated by last week’s lead-in from March Madness.

