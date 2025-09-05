Brock Lesnar’s WWE return comes under a fresh contract.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Lesnar had actually been a free agent during his two-year hiatus. Meltzer noted that while Lesnar continued receiving money under his prior agreement, that deal eventually expired, leaving him unsigned for a stretch.

“A correction regarding Brock Lesnar. Lesnar actually just signed a new contract to return. He was getting paid on his prior contract long after they stopped using him, but that deal did expire and he actually was a free agent for months until the new deal was signed,” Meltzer wrote. “They couldn’t extend the prior deal due to injury like with others because he wasn’t injured and it was their choice not to use him.”

Lesnar returned at SummerSlam, attacking John Cena in the closing angle. His comeback was cleared by WWE’s legal department, as he had not been used since being referenced in Janel Grant’s ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE.

The lawsuit, filed in January 2024, claims that McMahon sent Lesnar explicit images and videos of Grant, and even offered Lesnar sex with Grant as an incentive for signing a new WWE contract in 2021. That encounter never took place, and Lesnar is not listed as a defendant in the case.

Lesnar’s in-ring return is scheduled for later this month, with his first match since 2023 expected to be against Cena. The two are rumored for the main event of WWE’s WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event on September 20 in Indianapolis, IN.

With Lesnar rumored for tonight’s SmackDown, that bout could be made official soon.