The future of The New Day could soon become one of the hottest topics in wrestling free agency.

With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods nearing free agent status, there is reportedly significant interest within AEW about the possibility of bringing the longtime WWE duo into the company.

Sources indicate that several AEW talents have been actively pushing for the team to come in once they become available.

One AEW source was said to be especially optimistic about the idea, noting that there is excitement internally over the possibility of at least getting the pair into the ring for a match.

Interest doesn’t stop there.

Multiple AEW wrestlers are also believed to be interested in working programs with the former New Day members if they eventually make the jump.

Since WWE owns “The New Day” name, the duo would reportedly need to perform under a different team name outside the company.

As for individual ring names, Kofi Kingston is expected to retain use of “Kofi,” while Xavier Woods would likely revert back to the Austin Creed name he used prior to WWE.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)