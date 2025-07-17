– ShopAEW.com has dropped a limited-time baseball jersey commemorating AEW All In: Texas, which is now available for preorder through July 21. In addition, a wave of new merchandise has launched, including fresh T-shirt designs for Darby Allin, Harley Cameron, Kota Ibushi, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Billie Starkz. This week’s Top Rope Tuesday exclusive spotlights Hangman Adam Page, while Juice Robinson is the latest star to get the Micro Brawler treatment.

– The latest episode of AEW Unrestricted features The Frat House’s Cole Karter and Jacked Jameson as special guests. The duo talk about the formation of the frat-themed stable, the fan response so far, and their “initiation” process. Karter discusses his path from AEW Dark to Ring of Honor, while Jameson shares insight on his training, mindset, and more.

– AEW’s in-house music producer Mikey Rukus did not have a hand in either of the new entrance themes recently debuted on television. The new theme for Kyle Fletcher was created by Hot Mulligan, while Kazuchika Okada’s new entrance music was a collaboration between One OK Rock, Paledusk, and Chico Carlito.

