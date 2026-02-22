More clarity has emerged regarding a pair of new WWE trademark filings.

As previously noted, WWE recently moved to secure the ring names “Tristan Angels” and “Dorian Van Dux,” sparking immediate speculation about which talents would be using the new monikers going forward.

It has now been confirmed that “Tristan Angels” will serve as the new in-ring name for Nathan Cranton, who previously competed under the name Nathan Angel.

As for “Dorian Van Dux,” that name is slated to be used by Mike Derudder, also known to fans as Mike D. Vecchio. The Belgian standout confirmed his WWE signing last year, marking a major step in his career after building a reputation on the European independent scene.

Derudder, under the D. Vecchio name, is a former wXw European Champion. However, his reign was cut short in May 2025 when he was forced to vacate the title due to a knee injury.

Notably, D. Vecchio also trained with Logan Paul last year ahead of WWE Clash in Paris, where Paul squared off against 17-time World Champion John Cena.

(H/T: BodySlam+)